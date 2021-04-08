Maharashtra is not lagging behind in fight against COVID: Thackeray to PM Modi

The state on Thursday logged 56,286 new COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 32,29,547. Meanwhile, with 376 deaths, the toll rose to 57,028, as per the state health bulletin. This is the highest number of deaths recorded this year. On Tuesday, as the state reported 297 more virus-related fatalities and on Wednesday, as many as 322 death were recorded. However, the total infection count shows a dip as against yesterday's number of 59,907. Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 5,21,317.

