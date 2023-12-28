Maharashtra ISIS terror module: NIA files chargesheet against 6, hints of larger conspiracy with international links
The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Maharashtra ISIS terror-module case. The NIA in its investigation has found links of a larger conspiracy with international connections and even the involvement of a complex network active in propagating ISIS ideology in India.