Amidst thrise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has issued fresh measures applicable till 31st March 2021. As per the government directive, all drama theatres and auditoriums will be operating at 50% capacity and one will be able to enter the premises without wearing proper masks. The authorities need to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed at the premises. The directive also said that all private offices, except related to health and essential services, will function at 50% capacity.

The directive said, "Now, thereof, in the exercise of the power conferred under the Section 2 of the Epidemic disease Act, 1897, and the power conferred under The Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby issues following guidelines. All drama theatres and auditoriums to operate on 50% capacity. No entry to be allowed without proper wearing of masks. Temperature measuring devices to be used to ensure that no one enters the premises with fever. Adequate hand sanitizers to be kept at various convenient locations."

It also said, "Drama halls and Auditoriums not to be used for any religious/cultural/ social/political/cultural gathering...."

"All private offices, except related to health and essential services, will function at 50% capacity.... In case of Government and Semi-government offices, the head of the office to take a decision regarding the attendance ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 norms."

Meanwhile, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that it will make the Rapid Antigen Test facility to take samples for Covid-19 testing compulsory for all malls in the city. The new rule will come into effect from 22 March.

If visitors don't have a negative Covid-19 test report, they will have to get a Rapid Antigen Test done at the entrance of the shopping mall.

"A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose. The details are being worked out," the Mumbai civic body said.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked divisional commissioners to ensure that restrictions announced to curb the spread of Covid-19 are implemented strictly.

CM Thackeray had met mall owners earlier and given a last warning on flouting of Covid-19 protocols.

On Thursday, the state recorded more than 25,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the state had reported a spike of more than 23,000 new cases.





