Ahead of the holiday season, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued a fresh set of guidelines amidst the recent Covid-19 surge fueled by the new Omicron variant. The measures include a 9-hour night restriction, cap on the number of guests in enclosed and open-air events and others. Maharashtra on Friday became the first state in India to cross the 100-mark in the number of Omicron cases after the state recorded 20 new Omicron cases.

The state government said that gatherings of more than five persons in public places across Maharashtra will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable.

The number of attendees shall not exceed 25% of the capacity where seats are not fixed.

At sports events, the number of people can not exceed 25% of the venue's capacity.

Gyms, spas, hotels, theatres and cinema halls can operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. The state's Omicron coronavirus variant tally rose to 108 on Friday after new cases were reported on Friday. As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged. According to a bulletin, 11 new cases of Omicron were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these new patients, 15 have a history of international travel, one patient has a history of domestic travel while four others had come in close contact with them. One patient is a minor while six patients are above 60 years of age.

Centre preemptively advised States on 21st December to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior.

(With inputs from agencies)

