All international passengers landing in Maharashtra are required to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR report even if they are fully vaccinated, the state government has said.

"All international passengers arriving in Maharashtra, including those from the European countries, Middle Eastern countries and South Africa, will be in line with the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare," read an order issued by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The state has said that the rules are in line with the central government mandate, requiring a Covid negative report before arriving in India.

"Same rule is applicable for international passengers arriving in Maharashtra. Although the passenger has taken two doses of vaccine against Covid-19, the negative report of RT-PCR is mandatory," the statement said.

The order also comes as a relief as earlier, people coming from these nations were required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra reported 4,654 new coronavirus infections and 170 fresh deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 64,47,442 and the toll to 1,36,900.

The official said 3,301 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,55,451.

Maharashtra now has 51,574 active cases. The state has 2,92,733 people in home quarantine and another 2,337 in institutional quarantine.

The state's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.02%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

