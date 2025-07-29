Maharashtra issues new social media rules for government employees, threatens ‘disciplinary action’ against violators

The Maharashtra government has issued new social media guidelines for government employees, a notice issued by the General Administration Department of the state government to prevent showed.
The move aims to address several problems, including the dissemination of confidential government information, spreading misinformation through social media and expressing reactions on social media in violation of government rules.
Disciplinary action will be taken against employees who fail to follow government guidelines, the circular said.
In its statement dated July 28, the department said that the increasing prevalence and convenience of social media sites and instant messaging, like Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram, have created the “dangers” of dissemination of confidential information and spreading of misleading information.
The new guidelines will be applicable to officers and employees of the Maharashtra government, including anyone on a contractual basis or by delegation; employees in local bodies, boards, corporations, and public undertakings.