Maharashtra Janta Curfew: BMC issues guidelines for housing societies

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for residents of Covid-19 affected housing complexes. Mumbai civic authority has warned warned of severe action against all the residents who don’t follow the rules. These guidelines will be in place from 8 pm today to 7 am on 1 May. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 7,898 new cases and 26 deaths.

Guidelines for cooperative housing societies with effect from today

1) Any Cooperative Housing society having more than 5 active corona positive cases will be treated as as an micro containment zone. These will follow strictly the SOP laid down for micro containment zones.

2) Such societies shall put up a board at the gate informing visitors and deny them entry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) All restrictions of micro-containment zones like control over ingress and egress shall be monitored by the society

4) In case of default the society may be fined ₹10,000 in the first instance, Latest instances may attract higher fines as decided by local authorities. This fine may be used to employ supervising personnel to ensure compliance of SOP and these orders by the society.

5) All CHS's are advised to ensure that all persons coming into the building on a regular basis get their RTPCR/RAT/TruNat/CBNAAT test done till they are vaccinated as per government norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a 'break the chain' initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till May 1.

Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from today in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported 60,212 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

