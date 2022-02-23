OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: Jeweller booked for cheating investors of over 1.56 crore in deposit scheme

Maharashtra: Jeweller booked for cheating investors of over 1.56 crore in deposit scheme

An offence has been registered against the owner of a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating investors of over ₹1.56 crore. (REUTERS)Premium
An offence has been registered against the owner of a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating investors of over 1.56 crore. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 02:13 PM IST PTI

  • Maharashtra police registered case against a jewellery store owner for allegedly cheating investors of over 1.56 crore
  • The jeweller allegedly accepted deposits from investors for a fixed period and promised them lucrative returns, but never returned the invested amount or paid the interest on it

Listen to this article

An offence has been registered against the owner of a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating investors of over 1.56 crore, police said on Wednesday. The city police on Tuesday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MIPD) Act against the owner of S Kumar Gold and Diamond in Kalyan, an official said. 

The jeweller allegedly accepted deposits from investors for a fixed period and promised them lucrative returns, but never returned the invested amount or paid the interest on it, the official from Mahatma Phule chowk police station said. The accused later closed the shop and absconded, he said, adding that a complaint was lodged by some of the investors. More than 20 persons have allegedly been cheated and the number is likely to grow once the other victims come forward, the official added. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout