In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, over 30 students suffered effects from fumes released by a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant, as reported by police, a PTI report noted. The students are from the Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, which is located near the plant.

Out of 250 students at the school, more than 30 experienced watery eyes and irritation due to fumes released during the tank cleaning process. Some students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police added.

“The fumes were from Ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants,” a police official said.

When contacted, a JSW spokesperson declined to comment, the PTI report said