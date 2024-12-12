Hello User
Maharashtra: JSW Energy plant's toxic fumes affect over 30 students in Ratnagiri; few admitted to hospital

Maharashtra: JSW Energy plant's toxic fumes affect over 30 students in Ratnagiri; few admitted to hospital

Livemint

Over 30 students were affected by exposure to fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

Photo: Reuters

In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, over 30 students suffered effects from fumes released by a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant, as reported by police, a PTI report noted. The students are from the Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, which is located near the plant.

Out of 250 students at the school, more than 30 experienced watery eyes and irritation due to fumes released during the tank cleaning process. Some students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police added.

“The fumes were from Ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants," a police official said.

When contacted, a JSW spokesperson declined to comment, the PTI report said

(This is a developing news)

