Over 30 students were affected by exposure to fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, over 30 students suffered effects from fumes released by a storage tank at JSW Energy's plant, as reported by police, a PTI report noted. The students are from the Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, which is located near the plant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 250 students at the school, more than 30 experienced watery eyes and irritation due to fumes released during the tank cleaning process. Some students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police added.

“The fumes were from Ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants," a police official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When contacted, a JSW spokesperson declined to comment, the PTI report said