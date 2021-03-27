OPEN APP
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has imposed restrictions during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) until further orders.

All establishments except essential services will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, the administration announced on 27 March. Restaurants and hotels will offer takeaway services only.

Also, only 50% of vegetable shops will remain open in vegetable markets.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 825 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and three people succumbed to the virus in a span of 24 hours.

On the other hand, around 392 people recovered from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries in Kalyan-Dombivli to 66,323.

Night curfew in Maharashtra

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assessed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state during a meeting with district magistrates.

Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday (March 28) onwards.

The state recorded 36,902 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

State capital Mumbai also witnessed a record rise of 5,515 cases during the day, health officials said.

The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,563 cases while 617 cases were detected in Nanded city.

Jalna district, which shares a border with Aurangabad district, reported 607 cases.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring the city) added 3,055 and 1,102 cases, respectively.

With the discharge of 17,019 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 23,00,056.

There are 2,82,451 active cases now.

As many as 1,56,685 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the total to 1,90,35,439.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,37,735, new cases: 36,902, death toll: 53,907, discharged: 23,00,056, active cases: 2,82,451, people tested so far: 1,90,35,439.

