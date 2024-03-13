Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP lead in GST cess collections
Largest state economy Maharashtra leads the list with a collection of ₹19,125 crore in the April-January period of the current financial year
New Delhi: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are leading in collecting Goods and Services Tax (GST) cess levied mainly on sale of cars, helping the Centre pay off the market loans taken to give liquidity to states during the pandemic, showed data available from the GST Council for this fiscal up to January 2024.