NEW DELHI: In a worrying sign, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily fresh covid cases.

“They (Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu) cumulatively account for 86.25% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours," the union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement on Monday.

With 11,141 coronavirus patients, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases followed by Kerala with 2,100 infections, and Punjab reporting 1,043 new cases. A total of 18,599 new cases and 97 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, with seven states accounting for 87.63% of the new fatalities.

“Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Punjab follows with 17 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

Maharashtra has been a case of concern. Even as eight states have weekly positivity rate of more than the national average of 2.29%, with 11.13% Maharashtra has the highest weekly positivity rate in the country.

The Centre on Saturday rushed high level multi-disciplinary public health teams to the states given the surge in daily cases. The teams have been deployed to assist the state health departments in covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

“The Central Government has already deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases," the statement added.

With 1,88,747 active cases on Monday, India’s current active caseload accounts for 1.68% of the country's total positive coronavirus cases.

“The cumulative tests conducted in the country have surpassed 22 crore (22,19,68,271). The national cumulative positivity rate currently stands at 5.06%," the statement said.

Also, 2.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered till 7 am on Monday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, with vaccination of healthcare workers. The vaccination of the frontline workers started 2 February.

The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. This comes in the backdrop of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech showing an efficacy of 81% in initial phase three trial analysis for Covaxin.

