Vishalgad violence: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt; deputy CM says committed to resolve encroachment issue

Amid row over violence at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur during anti-encroachment drive, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday targeted Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, and termed the incident a ‘kind of terrorist attack on the mosque’.

The anti-encroachment drive on Sunday turned violent as a mob hurled stones and damaged properties.

The encroachment issue resurfaced after Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, former Rajya Sabha member, called against illegal structures.

"It is a kind of terrorist attack on the Mosque. There is a Shinde-Fadnavis BJP government there (Maharashtra). It is because of the government that such attacks are happening on the Mosques...This is being encouraged by the Shinde-BJP government," Owaisi told ANI.

He added that we want to become a Vishvaguru but demolish the Mosque. "This is a deliberate targeting of Muslims and religious places..."

On Monday, in a post on X, Owaisi also said that the incident was attack on rule of law but the government is not concerned.

So far, police have arrested 21 people in connecting with the incident.

Meanwhile, AIMIM national spokesperson and Byculla MLA Waris Pathan met Rashmi Shukla, DG Maharashtra and demanded a strict against against those who raised slogans.

He said that the DG informed that 21 people have been arrested and 5 cases have been registered and the accused have been sent to police remand till July 18.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, underlined the Mahayuti government's commitment to legally address the issue of encroachments at Vishalgad fort.

"The encroachment and illegal construction at Vishalgad fort is an old issue which resurfaced because former Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje called against illegal structures," Fadnavis told reporters.

"The state government wants to establish peace at Vishalgad. We want to remove encroachments within the legal framework at Vishalgad and every fort in Maharashtra," Fadnavis added.