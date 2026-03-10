Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana: 90 lakh beneficiaries struck off list, most in Beed, says report

In a massive purge, the Maharashtra government has reportedly removed 90 lakh women off Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, an NDTV report said. With the sharp reduction in the number of beneficiaries has cut Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme's coverage from more than 2.6 crore applicants to just 1.53 crore.

Most names have been struck off from Beed district of Maharashtra. The report says that as many as 2.83 lakh women were dropped from the list of beneficiaries as ineligible.

The names were reportedly struck off following an audit. The decision was driven by a sophisticated digital system ‘digital dragnet’ that compared the applicant details with tax and vehicle registration records.

In addition to removing ghost beneficiaries, the audit also excluded thousands of men. For those who have been removed from the list, they have time until March 31 to prove their eligibility.

What is Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana? Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a Maharashtra government welfare initiative created to provide financial support and social security to women from economically weaker families. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive direct monthly financial assistance along with support related to health, education, and overall welfare.

According to the Maharashtra website, the “main objective is to reduce gender inequality and help families provide equal opportunities and a secure future for women.”

The government has also mandated that every beneficiary complete an e-KYC.

Majhi Ladki Bahin eKYC Process Visit the official Ladki Bahin Yojana Maharashtra gov in ekyc. Enter the beneficiary’s Aadhaar number and CAPTCHA code. Agree to Aadhaar authentication and click Send OTP. Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and submit. So far, the Maharashtra government has paid 15 installments to the women eligible under the scheme. The September installment, which was ₹1,500, was paid in October 2025.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday announced a flexible work time initiative for women state government employees working in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Under the "Come Early, Go Early" initiative, Sunetra Pawar stated that women employees can start work anytime between 9:15 am and 9:45 am. They may then leave after completing the required number of working hours, with their departure time adjusted according to their start time.

"This decision would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds," she said.

She also noted that the state had sanctioned 180 days of maternity leave for government employees and allowed up to one year of half-pay leave after maternity leave without the need for a medical certificate.

The Maharashtra government's 4th Women's Policy had been implemented and a high-level committee set up for its effective execution, she said.