Maharashtra lagging behind in Bullet train progress, Gujarat frontrunner. See pics2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
- The introduction of the bullet train is expected to have a significant positive impact on the Indian economy, contributing to the country's growing economic influence in Asia and beyond
The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday shared the progress of the Bullet Train project and informed that the overall project has progressed by 26.33%. The ministry also shared additional details about the project like a state-wise progress report, an update on the pile and pier work, trees and samplings planted in the process, etc.
