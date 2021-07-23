Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Landslide in Raigad district, village cut off due to floods

Maharashtra: Landslide in Raigad district, village cut off due to floods

Premium
Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall causes flood in Talai village in the coastal Raigad district.
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST PTI

  • Talai village is located in Mahad tehsil of the district, but as the Savitri river is flowing at its danger level, the road connection with the village has been cut off
  • Local police have rescued two persons so far

A landslide took place at Talai village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening as the Konkan region was pounded by rains, a senior official said.

A landslide took place at Talai village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening as the Konkan region was pounded by rains, a senior official said.

While local police have rescued two persons so far, reaching the village from outside is very difficult due to the floods, said district collector Nidhi Chaudhary. The roads leading to the village are either under water or blocked by landslides on the route, she added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

While local police have rescued two persons so far, reaching the village from outside is very difficult due to the floods, said district collector Nidhi Chaudhary. The roads leading to the village are either under water or blocked by landslides on the route, she added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The village is located in Mahad tehsil of the district, but as the Savitri river is flowing at its danger level, the road connection with the village has been cut off.

The village is located in Mahad tehsil of the district, but as the Savitri river is flowing at its danger level, the road connection with the village has been cut off.

"There is also another landslide on the road, hence no rescue team of police or NDRF could reach there," the collector told a news channel. Even the local police stations are inundated or submerged, the collector added.

"There is also another landslide on the road, hence no rescue team of police or NDRF could reach there," the collector told a news channel. Even the local police stations are inundated or submerged, the collector added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!