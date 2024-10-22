Maharashtra news: Two coaches of Shalimar Express derails near Nagpur, train ’traffic affected’

Maharashtra news: Two coaches of Shalimar Express derails near Nagpur

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Two coaches of Shalimar Express derails near Nagpur
Two coaches of Shalimar Express derails near Nagpur(PTI (Representative image))

Two coaches of a train (18029) CSMT Shalimar Express derailed while passing through the Kalamna station near Nagpur in Maharastra on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

Dilip Singh, an official of the South East Central Railway, told news agency ANI, “This is Train no 18029 CSMT Shalimar Express. Two coaches of the train – S2 and parcel van – were derailed as it passed through the Kalamna station near Nagpur.”

Also Read | Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak train coaches derailed in Assam’s Dibalong station

“No passenger was injured in this incident. The railway administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination. There is no information about any loss of life in this incident," the official said.

He added that the “traffic has been affected", but more information is awaited regarding that. "The railway administration has started a helpline and has started providing basic facilities to the passengers,” the official said.

Also Read | Goods train derails on Delhi-Mumbai route near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh | Watch

Last week, eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed at Diblong station. The incident took place under the Lumding division in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section last Thursday at 4 PM. NorthEast Frontier Railway said there were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMaharashtra news: Two coaches of Shalimar Express derails near Nagpur, train ’traffic affected’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.