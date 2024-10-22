Maharashtra news: Two coaches of Shalimar Express derails near Nagpur

Two coaches of a train (18029) CSMT Shalimar Express derailed while passing through the Kalamna station near Nagpur in Maharastra on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dilip Singh, an official of the South East Central Railway, told news agency ANI, "This is Train no 18029 CSMT Shalimar Express. Two coaches of the train – S2 and parcel van – were derailed as it passed through the Kalamna station near Nagpur."

"No passenger was injured in this incident. The railway administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination. There is no information about any loss of life in this incident," the official said.

He added that the “traffic has been affected", but more information is awaited regarding that. "The railway administration has started a helpline and has started providing basic facilities to the passengers," the official said.