Maharashtra launches job portal, domicile certificate mandatory

The portal will help in recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.

"We have jobs available since the migrant workers from other states left for their respective homes. There are employment opportunities but not workers. We have launched the Maha Jobs Portal to bridge the gap between employers and local workers," said Thackeray adding that the jobs portal is the need of the hour and the system works in a transparent manner.

However, for people registering at the job portal, submitting domicile certificate is mandatory, said Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

Job seekers can apply for 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical. Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by uploading their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers/industries also, the government said in a press statement.

However, during the launch of the portal, Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and termed it wrong.

“The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right," Thackeray said.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to take regular stock of how useful the portal turns out in terms of how many of the applicants actually get jobs using the online platform. The portal will be run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

The chief minister said that migrant workers, who had returned to their home states due to the nationwide lockdown, had started coming back to Maharashtra gradually after the state government allowed resumption of business activities.

