Maharashtra legislature issues breach of privilege notice to Arnab Goswami

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 11:04 PM IST PTI

The notice was served on October 13 and a written clarification has been sought from Goswami by October 15, the secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday

The Maharashtra Legislature secretariat has issued a notice to Republic TV's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami for breach of privilege for submitting a copy of the proceedings of the Assembly in the Supreme Court without the Speaker's permission.

The notice was served on October 13 and a written clarification has been sought from Goswami by October 15, the secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday.

The legislature secretariat had earlier sought a clarification from Goswami on September 16 over a breach of privilege motion against him during a two-day monsoon session of the state legislature.

The motion had been tabled by Shiv Sena MLA Prapap Sarnaik, taking exception to the way Goswami referred to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers during his coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As no response came by deadline of October 5, a reminder was sent to him seeking response to that notice by October 20.

Copy of the proceedings of the house was also sent to him and he was told that the details cannot be used without the permission of the assembly speaker.

But Goswami, when he moved the Supreme Court against this notice, also submitted the copy of house proceedings in the apex court, which was a deliberate violation of the legislature's privileges and powers of the assembly speaker, the statement said.

