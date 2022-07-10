In the 288-member Assembly, Shiv has 55 MLAs. In the trust vote, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. After winning the trust vote in the state Assembly on 4 July, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had issued a notice to 14 legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by the Sena whip and Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale.