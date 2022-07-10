Both Thackeray group and the Shinde camp have accused each other of defying the party whip during the Speaker's election and the trust vote on 3 and 4 July, respectively, seeking disqualification of the legislators from both the sides.
Maharashtra legislature secretary on 10 July issued show cause notices to 53 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in the state, among which 39 of the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray group.
Later on 4 July, on the day of floor test, one of the 14 MLAs from the Thackeray side Santosh Bangar joined the Shinde camp. MLAs from both the sides confirmed having received the showcase notice.
Meanwhile, the Shinde camp has not included the name of Aaditya Thackeray, son of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the list of MLAs against whom they have sought disqualification.
All the legislators have been asked to explain their stand within seven days under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (disqualification on grounds of defection) rules.
In the 288-member Assembly, Shiv has 55 MLAs. In the trust vote, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. After winning the trust vote in the state Assembly on 4 July, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had issued a notice to 14 legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by the Sena whip and Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale.
