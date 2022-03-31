Amid a significant decline in Covid cases, Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted today said the state cabinet has decided to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions. “Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will be compulsory," he said.

After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all COVID-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn," Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2, he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 119 fresh cases of coronavirus and two new fatalities linked to the infection, while 138 more patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said. Today, the state recorded 183 fresh COVID-19 cases, 219 recoveries, and 1 death, the health department data shows.

आज मंत्रीमंडळात कोरोना चे सर्व निर्बंध एकमताने उठवण्यात आले ......

गुढी पाडव्याच्या मिरवणूक जोरात काढा

रमजान उत्सहात साजरा करा

बाबासाहेबांच्या मिरवणूका जोरात काढा — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 31, 2022

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

Covid-related restrictions are coming to an end tomorrow across the country, after more than two years due to the decline in Covid-19 cases in the country. As per the Central government's order, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

Earlier this month, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had sent a letter to all states and union territories and wrote that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will discontinue from April 1, 2022.

Considering the improvement in the Covid situation, and the preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, the NDMA has taken decisions that won't be any further need to invoke the provision of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 1,225 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases dipped to 14,307. There were 28 deaths reported due to respiratory infection.

