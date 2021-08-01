Maharashtra is likely to relax coronavirus (Covid-19)-related restrictions in at least 25 districts on Sunday. Recently, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope hinted that some important decisions regarding relaxations in Covid-19 norms at some places in the states could be taken.

"Out of 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation, and in 11 other districts that have no or very less recovery rate, no relaxation will be given to them," Tope had told media.

Tope said that the authorities are considering allowing fully vaccinated people to travel on local trains in Mumbai. Till now, only people engaged in essential and emergency services, as categorised by the Maharashtra government, are allowed to travel in local trains.

Besides, the Maharashtra government might also give relaxation for weekend lockdown at some places that have comparatively fewer cases recorded recently.

Also, employees who have been fully vaccinated against Covid might be allowed to work from offices.

However, there would be no relaxation for the 11 remaining districts which have positivity rates more than the state's average. This means districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Beed, Raigad Pune, and Osmanabad might not see any relaxations in Covid curbs.

Recently, the Maharashtra government relaxed Covid-related restrictions in Mumbai and 24 other districts of the state.

The state government allowed the functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls and gyms in districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is lower. The Maharashtra government extended the hotels and shops timings till 8-9 pm.

At the moment, Section 144 is applicable and not more than five people can gather at a public place in the state. Maharashtra has reported 63,03,715 Covid cases and 1,32,791 deaths-related to the virus, so far. There are a total of 76,755 active cases in the state at present--Pune district has the highest 15,674 such cases.

