Maharashtra: Liquor likely to become expensive after tax hike

Maharashtra government on Wednesday increased the excise duty on liquor. The country liquor is divided into two separate categories as branded and non-branded country liquor. A state excise duty will be levied at 220% of manufacturing cost or ₹187 per litre, whichever is higher on branded country liquor, the government proposed during state Budget. The move is aimed at fetching an additional ₹800 crore, it added.

Further, the value-added taxes (VAT) on liquor was also increased on Wednesday. The VAT prescribed in Schedule-B of Value Added Tax Act was hiked from the existing 60% to 65%.

The VAT prescribed in Section 41 (5) of the Act was surged from 35% to 40%. So liquor prices are set to rise in the western state.

This is estimated to bring additional revenue of ₹1,000 crore, Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar said during Budget.

Maharashtra government also offered one per cent concession in stamp duty if property is transferred exclusively in women's name.

"On International Women's Day, I propose concession in stamp duty of 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only," he said.

"Due to this concession, there will be revenue shortfall of around ₹1,000 crore," Pawar added.

Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar on Monday presented a budget with revenue deficit of ₹10,226 crore in the state Legislative Assembly. While the revenue collection in the coming fiscal was estimated at ₹3,68,987 crore, revenue expenditure was estimated at ₹3,79,213 crore. The size of the annual plan is proposed at ₹1,30,000 crore, the minister said.

The coronavirus pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the state's economy, said Pawar, informing that the tax revenue as per the revised estimates for 2020-21 is expected to be ₹2,18,263 crore.

