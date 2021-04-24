OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Liquor shops closed, 7 die in Yavatmal after drinking hand sanitiser

Seven people died after consuming hand sanitiser as they could not purchase alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to Covid-related restrictions.

The incident took place in Vani village of the district.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers. They consumed hand sanitiser when they couldn't get alcohol," Anjay Pujalwar, the Sub Divisional Officer of Police at Wani Police Station has said.

The Yavatmal district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed stricter restrictions amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Hand sanitisers recommended by experts for Covid-19 prevention contains over 70% alcohol. They are meant for external use only and are toxic if ingested.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a night curfew and weekend lockdowns to bring the coronavirus situation under control. This week, the Maharashtra government stopped short of announcing a full lockdown, but it imposed strict restrictions.

Maharashtra, the worst Covid-hit state, has been reporting over 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for many weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Railways has converted its coaches into Covid care Coches, in Nandurbar.Premium Premium

3816 coaches are available for use as covid care coaches: Indian Railways

3 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Huge crowds were seen in Tamil Nadu during campaigning and voting and there was little adherence to Covid 19 restrictions. (ANI)Premium Premium

Tamil Nadu govt issues new lockdown guidelines amid Covid-19 spike. Read here

1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

Maharashtra to float global tender for COVID vaccine, Remdesivir: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
File Photo: Oxygen tankers were being sent from industrial zones of the state in places like Rourkela in Sundargarh, Jajpur and Angul districts.Premium Premium

Odisha sends over 200 tonne of oxygen to different states

1 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Meanwhile, India has registered 3,46,786 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan report 74.15 per cent of the new cases, the health ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout