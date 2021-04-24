Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Liquor shops closed, 7 die in Yavatmal after drinking hand sanitiser

Maharashtra: Liquor shops closed, 7 die in Yavatmal after drinking hand sanitiser

Premium
People stand in a long queue to buy liquor outside a liquor shop in Khan Market.
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Yavatmal district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident
  • The Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed stricter restrictions amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases

Seven people died after consuming hand sanitiser as they could not purchase alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to Covid-related restrictions.

Seven people died after consuming hand sanitiser as they could not purchase alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to Covid-related restrictions.

The incident took place in Vani village of the district.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The incident took place in Vani village of the district.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers. They consumed hand sanitiser when they couldn't get alcohol," Anjay Pujalwar, the Sub Divisional Officer of Police at Wani Police Station has said.

The Yavatmal district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed stricter restrictions amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Hand sanitisers recommended by experts for Covid-19 prevention contains over 70% alcohol. They are meant for external use only and are toxic if ingested.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a night curfew and weekend lockdowns to bring the coronavirus situation under control. This week, the Maharashtra government stopped short of announcing a full lockdown, but it imposed strict restrictions.

Maharashtra, the worst Covid-hit state, has been reporting over 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for many weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

3816 coaches are available for use as covid care coaches: Indian Railways

3 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Premium

Tamil Nadu govt issues new lockdown guidelines amid Covid-19 spike. Read here

1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra to float global tender for COVID vaccine, Remdesivir: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
Premium

Odisha sends over 200 tonne of oxygen to different states

1 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Meanwhile, India has registered 3,46,786 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan report 74.15 per cent of the new cases, the health ministry said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.