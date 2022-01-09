Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Covid-19 restrictions will be gradually imposed at places of worship and other sites, including liquor vends, that attract crowds in order to curtail the pandemic.

Covid-19 curbs imposed by the state government a day earlier were in the interest of people, Tope said.

He added, "Curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship will be imposed as well. However, even as cases are rising, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen demand are low. When these start rising, we will enforce stricter restrictions."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has revised its Covid-19 restrictions allowing beauty salons and gyms to function at 50% capacity with the services being open to only fully vaccinated people.

The state government made a partial modification to its last order issued on January 8, which is scheduled to come into force from Monday. In its last order, the Maharashtra government had said that beauty salons and gyms in the state will remain completely shut.

However, in its latest order, the government said: "Beauty salons shall be grouped with hair cutting salons and shall be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity subject to restrictions mentioned in the table for hair cutting salons."

In the last order, the government had allowed hair cutting salons to operate at 50% capacity adding that these salons will remain closed from 10 pm to 7 am every day.

The new order also states that in beauty salons, only those activities that do not require the removal of masks by anyone shall be allowed. "Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," it read.

"Gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to the use of masks while performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the government has said.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday among other restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus.

