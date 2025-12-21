Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Mahayuti takes early lead in 91 municipal councils

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The State Election Commission reported a 67.3 per cent voter turnout in the polls held on December 2 for 263 local bodies, while 47.04 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the second phase for 23 local bodies on Saturday. The final turnout figures will be released later in the day, PTI reported.

Elections for the posts of Dondaicha Municipal Council president in Dhule and Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were uncontested, as was the Jammer municipal president poll.

In several areas, ruling alliance partners—including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—are contesting against each other. The poll battle has taken on a multi-dimensional character, with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) clashing, along with “friendly fights” among alliance members.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission held elections for 288 urban local bodies—246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats—across all six administrative divisions in a two-phase poll on December 2 and December 20. A total of 1,07,03,576 voters participated, including 53,79,931 men, 53,22,870 women, and 775 others, casting their ballots at around 13,355 polling stations.

Get all the Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates here on Mint.