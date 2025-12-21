Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Mahayuti takes early lead in 91 municipal councils

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The State Election Commission reported a 67.3 per cent voter turnout in the polls held on December 2 for 263 local bodies, while 47.04 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the second phase for 23 local bodies on Saturday. The final turnout figures will be released later in the day, PTI reported.
Elections for the posts of Dondaicha Municipal Council president in Dhule and Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were uncontested, as was the Jammer municipal president poll.
In several areas, ruling alliance partners—including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—are contesting against each other. The poll battle has taken on a multi-dimensional character, with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) clashing, along with “friendly fights” among alliance members.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission held elections for 288 urban local bodies—246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats—across all six administrative divisions in a two-phase poll on December 2 and December 20. A total of 1,07,03,576 voters participated, including 53,79,931 men, 53,22,870 women, and 775 others, casting their ballots at around 13,355 polling stations.
Get all the Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates here on Mint.
In a social media post, BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye shared the results from the previous round of polls, noting that the 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Municipal Panchayats together accounted for 5,739 members.
He also released a party-wise tally of winning members:
BJP: 1,602
Shiv Sena: 844
Congress: 1,102
NCP: 936
MNS: 12
BSP: 27
Others: 601
Independents: 569
Aghadi: 46
Initial indications from several constituencies show a mix of party leaders in the lead. In Sillod, Shiv Sena’s Sameer Sattar is ahead, while Congress’s Sheikh Fareen leads in Kannad. Paithan shows UBT’s Aparna Gorde in the early lead.
The BJP is performing strongly in multiple areas, with Pradeep Patil leading in Gangapur and Parshuram Bargal in Khuldabad. In Vaijapur, BJP’s Dinesh Pardeshi is ahead based on postal ballots, and Suhas Shirsat holds the early lead for the party in Phulambri.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "The Mahayuti alliance contested the Lok Sabha elections, it contested the assembly elections, and it will also contest the municipal elections, and the Mahayuti alliance will win."
On BMC elections, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "...The Mahayuti alliance will win with a two-thirds majority, and the people of Jalna have faith in Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis...Only a double-engine government can develop Jalna, and the people believe this, which is why they will vote for the BJP alliance...Our party's mayoral candidate will definitely win in Jalna..."
The vote counting for the Washim Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections of 2025 has started.
A turnout of 67.3 per cent was recorded in the polls of 263 local bodies held on December 2, while 47.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the elections in 23 local bodies on Saturday, the State Election Commission said. (PTI)