Maharashtra lockdown 5.0: List of what is allowed and what's not

Maharashtra lockdown 5.0: List of what is allowed and what's not1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 08:13 PM IST
- The Maha Aghadi Sarkar’s step-by-step opening up post-Covid-19 lockdown is set to see major relaxations in Unlock 5, which was unveiled on 30 September
MUMBAI : New guidelines of "unlock" were released on Wednesday by the Maharashtra Government, which will ease more restrictions in a phased manner, for the next phase of the lockdown.
The Maha Aghadi Sarkar’s step-by-step opening up post-Covid-19 lockdown is set to see major relaxations in Unlock 5.0, which was unveiled on 30 September.
Here’s what’s open in Maharashtra
1. Hotels and restaurants can open with 50% capacity
2. Dabbawallas can travel in Mumbai Local Trains
3. Local train services to resume in Pune
4. Railway authorities to increase frequency of trains in MMR1
Here's what's closed in Maharashtra
- Cinema halls
- Schools
- Metros
- Large gatherings remain barred
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated
×