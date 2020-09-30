Maharashtra lockdown 5.0: List of what is allowed and what's not

MUMBAI : New guidelines of "unlock" were released on Wednesday by the Maharashtra Government, which will ease more restrictions in a phased manner, for the next phase of the lockdown.

The Maha Aghadi Sarkar’s step-by-step opening up post-Covid-19 lockdown is set to see major relaxations in Unlock 5.0, which was unveiled on 30 September.

Here’s what’s open in Maharashtra

1. Hotels and restaurants can open with 50% capacity

2. Dabbawallas can travel in Mumbai Local Trains

3. Local train services to resume in Pune

4. Railway authorities to increase frequency of trains in MMR1

Here's what's closed in Maharashtra

Cinema halls

Schools

Metros

Large gatherings remain barred

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via