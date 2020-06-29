Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown in the state which continues to witness a huge surge in Covid-19 infections. The state remains the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with a total of 1,64,626 cases till date. Ten major cities including Mumbai continue to be in red zones. Seeing the spike in Covid-19 cases, cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palwar may further need to tighten lockdown measures, according to government officials.

In a televised address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that the restrictions will continue even after June 30 as the crisis is not yet over.

"Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

"We can't leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed," he said .

Here are 10 things to know about the worst-hit state:

1) On Sunday Mumbai Police imposed new guidelines stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending offices or in the event of medical emergencies.

2) Traffic Police impounded about 1,890 vehicles, including 1,300 four-wheelers, 297 two-wheelers, 165 autorickshaws and 128 taxis, for violating lockdown rules.

3) Thane city reported 341 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the infection on Sunday, while Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali witnessed 197 and 369 cases and four and six deaths respectively during the day, an official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count increased by 314 while six people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

4) With no let up in cases, Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said there was a chance of some areas of the city, the largest in the district, coming under stringent lockdown from July 1.

5) He said modalities of the move were being discussed presently by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, District Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and details of curbs areas will be announced soon.

6) In Navi Mumbai, civic chief AB Misal announced total lockdown in 12 containment areas in the city from Monday, during which house-to-house screening drives would be undertaken.

7) Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde also declared some areas as containment zones and ordered lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials said.

8) Maharashtra, which has the highest number of infections, reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, said Maharashtra Health Department.

9) Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said that 1,300 cases have been reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 75,047.

10) A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2,245, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).





















