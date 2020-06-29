Maharashtra lockdown curbs extended: 10 updates

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown in the state which continues to witness a huge surge in Covid-19 infections. The state remains the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with a total of 1,64,626 cases till date. Ten major cities including Mumbai continue to be in red zones. Seeing the spike in Covid-19 cases, cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palwar may further need to tighten lockdown measures, according to government officials.