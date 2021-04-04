After the Maharashtra government announced the decision to impose a complete lockdown on weekends, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that his party supports the decision and appealed to the people to follow the restrictions. However, he also urged the government to provide financial aid to the poor and the middle-class people following the restrictions.

He said, "BJP supports the government's decision to impose lockdown. People should abide by restrictions and follow COVID protocols. To ensure maximum vaccination, BJP workers would help people register and reach vaccination centers."

"It should also provide economic packages to the poor, small businesses and middle-income families," he added.

The BJP leader said the state government had collected arrears to the tune of ₹5,000 crore from the people for defaulting on the payment of electricity bills. "In the wake of lockdown, partial lockdown, and Covid, the State government should cancel its decision to cut off power connection."

Citing experts, Fadnavis said a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus affects the lungs of patients fast. "Awareness should be created about the nature of the precautions that need to be taken by the people because of the new strain of the virus. Why Maharashtra is the worst affected?" he asked.

Talking about the "new strain", the former chief minister said that initially no symptoms are seen in the infected people, but then the infection spreads fast. Fadnavis also said the Centre had helped all states, including Maharashtra, in tackling the pandemic. "At the same time, the state government should stop blaming the Centre for its failures and stop playing politics on this issue," he said.

Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown next weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted, he added. Along with that, the state government also extended the night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am.

Malik said that night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be in force during the daytime during the week. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said that in the coming days, there is a possibility of a lockdown-like situation on Saturdays and Sundays. "There will be a restriction on visiting open spaces including garden, beaches, Gateway of India and other places on weekends," he added, according to news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

