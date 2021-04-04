Malik said that night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be in force during the daytime during the week. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said that in the coming days, there is a possibility of a lockdown-like situation on Saturdays and Sundays. "There will be a restriction on visiting open spaces including garden, beaches, Gateway of India and other places on weekends," he added, according to news agency ANI.