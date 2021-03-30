Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that the state cannot afford a lockdown and he has reportedly asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said, "We can't afford a lockdown. We've asked the CM to consider other options. Due to rising cases, he has directed the administration to prepare for a lockdown but that doesn't mean that a lockdown is inevitable. If people follow rules, it can be avoided."

The minister's comments came a day after CM Thackeray hinted at the possibility of more restrictions being imposed in the state.

At a meeting with top health officials and the Covid task force of the state, CM Thackeray has instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate coronavirus-related guidelines.

CM Thackeray said that the Covid-19 infections are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously and that is why strict steps like lockdown need to be considered.

'Lockdown not a solution to control Covid surge'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil also didn't seem to support the lockdown decision and said, "Lockdown is not a solution to curb the spread of coronavirus."

Patil said not only BJP, but all traders and workers from unorganised sectors will oppose the lockdown.

"Lockdown is not an answer to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state. If the lockdown is imposed, you (state government) will not give any package (for relief to affected people). How people lived in the last one year cannot be understood by sitting inside 'Matoshree'," Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra logs over 31,000 new Covid cases

Maharashtra reported 31,643 new Covid-19 cases, 20,854 recoveries and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Monday.

The total cases reached 27,45,518 including 23,53,307 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,283. At present, there are 3,36,584 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.98% while the recovery rate is 85.71%.

As many as 5,888 new Covid-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,561 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 85%.

Nagpur reported 3177 new Covid-19 cases, 2600 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district surged to 2,21,997 including 1,78,713 recoveries and 4,986 deaths. There are 38,298 active cases in Nagpur.

According to the health ministry, India registered 68,020 new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414, followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via