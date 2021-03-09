It said all Covid-related restrictions that were in place during the countrywide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.
However, activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots, as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.
After restrictions were eased as part of the 'unlock' phases, parts of Maharashtra witnessed an increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with Thane district being among the worst-hit.
As many as 16 localities in three circles of Thane have been declared hotspots (restricted areas) due to rising Covid-19 cases.
The Kalwa Ward Committee area in Circle One has hotspots in Witwa, Ainagar, Suryanagar, Kharegaon area, while Chendni Koliwara, Wagle and Srinagar area.
Meanwhile, Circle two has hotspots such as Lodha Amara, Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Meadows Housing Complex and Lokmanya. Savarkarnagar Ward Committee Area hotspots are at Dostanagar, Shivai Nagar, Chorus Tower, Kolabad and Rustomji Vrindavan.