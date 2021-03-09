Amid a recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a lockdown between 9 and 31 March was declared in 16 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration on Monday.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision to implement lockdown strictly was taken due to a rise in coronavirus cases in these areas in the past few days.

It said all Covid-related restrictions that were in place during the countrywide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

However, activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots, as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.

After restrictions were eased as part of the 'unlock' phases, parts of Maharashtra witnessed an increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with Thane district being among the worst-hit.

As many as 16 localities in three circles of Thane have been declared hotspots (restricted areas) due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The Kalwa Ward Committee area in Circle One has hotspots in Witwa, Ainagar, Suryanagar, Kharegaon area, while Chendni Koliwara, Wagle and Srinagar area.

Meanwhile, Circle two has hotspots such as Lodha Amara, Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Meadows Housing Complex and Lokmanya. Savarkarnagar Ward Committee Area hotspots are at Dostanagar, Shivai Nagar, Chorus Tower, Kolabad and Rustomji Vrindavan.

As of Monday morning, the caseload of the Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

Maharashtra Covid update

After recording over 10,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 for the last three days, Maharashtra on Monday, reported a dip as 8,744 new infections came to light.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.

As many as 9,068 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 20,77,112.

The state now has 97,637 active Covid-19 cases.

