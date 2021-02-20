Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati starts today as Covid-19 cases surge

Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati starts today as Covid-19 cases surge2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 04:21 PM IST
- The purpose of the restriction is to check crowding at market places during this weekend
- The authorities are looking to see the impact of the measure to decide on further steps for controlling the spread of coronavirus
In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a weekend lockdown has been imposed in the Amravati district, starting 8 pm on Saturday till Monday 7 am.
The purpose of the restriction is to check crowding at market places during this weekend. Markets and other establishments will remain closed on the weekend.
"In view of a spurt in Covid-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," District Collector Shelesh Naval had said on Thursday.
The authorities are looking to see the impact of the measure to decide on further steps for controlling the spread of coronavirus.
Amravati has witnessed the sharpest spike in cases in the state this week.
Akola division, which includes districts of Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal, all showing a sudden spike in cases, had a case tally of 76,207 on February 12. On Friday it increased by 6,697 and climbed to 82,904.
Maharashtra continues to see a spike in daily cases with 6,112 new coronavirus infections detected in the last 24 hours. The state has clocked the highest number of cases across the country on Saturday.
New variants in Maharashtra?
A state health official had earlier stated that the spike in Covid-19 cases in Amravati is because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious.
However, the state government said on Friday that no new strains of the virus were found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil were detected in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara districts, where cases have spiked recently.
The state health department said that genome sequencing of coronavirus samples from these areas has been carried out.
Four samples each from Satara, Yavatmal and Amravati were tested at B J Medical College laboratory in Pune. No mutation similar to that found in new strains in the UK, South Africa or Brazil was observed, it said in a statement.
Similarly, no mutation in the genome was found in 12 samples form the Pune district, it said.
However, some more samples from Amravati and Yavatmal have been sent for genome testing to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology and National Centre for Cell Science, it said.
