The lockdown , which was to be imposed in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra from 31 March till 9 April amid a recent spurt in Covid-19 cases, has now been cancelled.

Aurangabad District Collector Sunil Chauhan announced the cancellation of the lockdown on Tuesday while speaking to reporters.

"We have discussed with NGOs, other organisations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12:00 pm till 9 April, has been canceled," he stated.

"We had submitted a proposal regarding lockdown to the government. Revised guidelines will be presented soon," the Aurangabad District Collector added.

The decision to cancel a lockdown in Aurangabad was reportedly taken back due to public resentment.

A 10-day complete lockdown was supposed to come into effect in Aurangabad on Wednesday and remain in place until 9 April. Only essential services would have been allowed during this period.

The Aurangabad district administration had decided to impose a lockdown to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Aurangabad is one of the 10 districts identified by the Union Health Ministry as having the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few days. The state registered 27,918 new cases on Tuesday and has over 3.4 lakh active cases at present.

With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of coronavirus infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the infection till now. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked officials to prepare standard operating procedures for a complete lockdown in the state in case it is required in the next few days.

