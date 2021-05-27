Restrictions imposed in Maharashtra will continue with some relaxations in view of the rising coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The ongoing Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra will be in place till 1 June.

It has been decided that all Covid-related restrictions will not be lifted as 21 districts have more than a 10% positivity rate, the Maharashtra Health Minister said.

The Maharashtra government is also concerned about some districts where the number of Covid-19 patients have increased.

Speaking to reporters, Tope added, "Relaxations could be given in the districts where cases are declining, guidelines will be issued in a few days."

Maha govt on Covid third wave

The state health minister has announced the setting up of a paediatric task force, comprising 13 experts from the state, to prepare for the third wave of the pandemic, in which kids are likely to be affected.

Tope in a statement said noted paediatrician Dr Suhas Prabhu will be the chief of the 13-member task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be its member secretary.

As many as 2,290 children in Maharashtra have lost either one or both their parents due to the Covid-19 infection so far.

While 2,183 children lost one parent, 107 others lost both parents during the pandemic, the sources in the state Women and Child Development Department said.

"The government has got custody of 10 out of the 107 children as there is nobody to look after them," they said.

Black fungus cases in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government today said the state has so far recorded 3,200 cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, a serious infection being found in Covid-19 patients.

As against Maharashtra's requirement of 14,000 vials per day, the state was receiving only 4,000 to 5,000 doses each day, the state's counsel, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, told the court.

"There are 3,200 cases of mucormycosis as of now in the state. Mucormycosis has been declared a notified disease, so when the health-care establishment receives a patient, they have to inform public health officials, so at the state-level we can have complete data of patients," he told the HC.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 24,752 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,50,907, while 453 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 91,341, the health department said.

Out of the 453 deaths, 323 occurred in the last 48 hours and 130 during the last week, it said. The state also added another 539 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of fatality counts by various civic bodies and districts.

Hence, the overall death toll went up by 992 compared to Tuesday, the department said. After a gap of a couple of weeks, the state witnessed more new coronavirus cases than daily recoveries.

As many as 23,065 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,41,833, the department said. Maharashtra's active cases stood at 3,15,042, it said.

Maha's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76%, while the case fatality rate was 1.62%, the department said. As many as 2,83,394 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far in the state to 3,38,24,959, it said.

Mumbai saw 1,352 fresh cases of coronavirus and 34 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 7,00,340 and the death toll to 14,684, the health department said.

