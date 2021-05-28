Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday informed that the lockdown-like restrictions in the state have been extended for the next two weeks, news agency PTI reported.

Tope has said that the recovery rate in the state has reached 93%. "In yesterday's Cabinet meeting, it was discussed that lockdown should be extended for 15 days but relaxations can be given in districts where cases have gone down, the final decision will be announced soon," the Maharashtra minister said earlier.

The ongoing coronavirus curbs in Maharashtra will be in place till 1 June. The state is under lockdown-like restrictions since mid-April.

The Maharashtra health minister has also announced relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions in Pune for shops selling essential items, allowing them to operate on weekends for a certain period of time.

"Since the number of cases have come down in Pune, there was unanimity in a review meeting attended by elected representatives today that relaxation can be given on Saturday and Sunday to shops selling essential items," he said while speaking to reporters today.

It has been decided that all Covid-related restrictions will not be lifted as 21 districts have more than a 10% positivity rate, the Maharashtra Health Minister said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 21,273 fresh Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative cases and deaths in the state stood at 5,672,180 and 92,225, respectively.

For the eighth straight day, Maharashtra saw less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day.

Around 34,370 Covid-19 patients were also discharged at the same time. The recovery rate in the state is 93.02%.

Now, the state has 3,01,041 active Covid-19 cases. The case fatality rate and positivity rates in the state were 1.63% and 16.64%, respectively.

