Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said in a televised address on the eve of Maharashtra's Foundation Day that the state has been able to contain the spread of COVID19 due to restrictions and lockdown.

Uddhav Thackeray said that "Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases, there is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state." "We will fight this coronavirus wave together like we did last year," he added.

Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

A complete lockdown may be necessary but "I don't think we will reach that stage," he said.

"Maharashtra Govt ready to tackle coronavirus third wave; second wave was expected but nobody knew it would be so ferocious,"Uddhav Thackeray added.

The Maharashtra government has decided to send coronavirus samples from the state to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) for genome sequencing, an official order has said.

Samples of 25 COVID-19 patients from each district will be sent every week to the institute, said a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday.

It also informed that `double mutation' in the virus that has been found in the country was detected in the samples from Yavatmal and Amravati.

Samples from the two eastern Maharashtra districts had been sent to the B J Medical College in Pune for examination.

The Kerala government had earlier roped in the IGIB, affiliated to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), for genome sequencing, the GR noted.

The study will be conducted in three rounds over three months at an estimated cost of ₹1.62 crore which would be met from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Maharashtra has witnessed a steep increase in coronavirus infections since February. The daily numbers of new cases, which had declined to as low as 2,000 at one point, are regularly crossing 60,000 now.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.