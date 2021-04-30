Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases in absence of lockdown-like curbs, said Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said in a televised address on the eve of Maharashtra's Foundation Day that the state has been able to contain the spread of COVID19 due to restrictions and lockdown.
Uddhav Thackeray said that "Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases, there is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state." "We will fight this coronavirus wave together like we did last year," he added.
Samples from the two eastern Maharashtra districts had been sent to the B J Medical College in Pune for examination.
The Kerala government had earlier roped in the IGIB, affiliated to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), for genome sequencing, the GR noted.
The study will be conducted in three rounds over three months at an estimated cost of ₹1.62 crore which would be met from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Maharashtra has witnessed a steep increase in coronavirus infections since February. The daily numbers of new cases, which had declined to as low as 2,000 at one point, are regularly crossing 60,000 now.