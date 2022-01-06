Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, there will be no lockdown in Maharashtra as of now, the state health department said today. Maharashtra Health Department said the decision to impose lockdown will be taken only when the situation with regard to the availability of medical oxygen or hospital beds deteriorates, news agency ANI reported.

“No consideration of lockdown as of now. Maharashtra govt will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes/ day or more than 40% of Covid beds in hospitals are occupied," says Maharashtra Health Department

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

“This current surge (in COVID cases) may peak in mid-February and may subside by mid-March," adds the state department.

India has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases (797) followed by Delhi (465). The other states that have reported the Omicron variant cases in the country include Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (94), Haryana (71), Odisha (60), Uttar Pradesh (31), Andhra Pradesh (28), West Bengal (20), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (4), Chandigarh (3).

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

