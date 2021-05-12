At Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, the state health department and ministers proposed to extend the lockdown in Maharashtra for 15 days, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final decision on the matter, the Maharashtra Health Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra government first imposed a lockdown on 22 April, which was later extended till 15 May amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 52,26,710, while 816 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil has said that the state government made maximum use of technology to provide relief to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued on National Technology Day on Tuesday, the state minister for information technology said as the movement was restricted due to the pandemic, citizens were forced to work from home and they were able to perform everyday tasks with a click of the button.

"The Maharashtra government used technology to help citizens during the pandemic. The government made available portable oxygen containers, while state-run helplines are functioning 24/7 and several patients received help through social media platforms such as Twitter," Patil said.

