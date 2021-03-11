Subscribe
Home >News >India >After Nagpur, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown in more areas

After Nagpur, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown in more areas

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000251B)
2 min read . 02:03 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • 'In the coming days, we might have to impose lockdown in some areas if rules are not followed,' the Maharashtra CM warned
  • CM Thackeray also said that the decision will be taken in the next couple of days

More parts of Maharashtra could go into lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned on Thursday as cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in the state for almost a month.

More parts of Maharashtra could go into lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned on Thursday as cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in the state for almost a month.

"In the coming days, we might have to impose lockdown in some areas if rules are not followed. We will take the decision in the next couple of days," CM Thackeray said after taking his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

The Maharashtra CM also asked people to "keep a safe distance, wear a mask and avoid unnecessary travel".

Addressing rumours related to the Covid-19 vaccine, he said, "There is no need to fear or have confusion about the Covid-19 vaccine."

CM Thackeray got himself vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection under the second phase of the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

The Maharashtra CM was given Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech. The CM's wife Rashmi and her mother too got the first shot of the vaccine today.

Senior doctor and director of medical education and research were present when CM Thackeray was administered the vaccine.

7-day lockdown in Nagpur

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate. However, essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21," Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said, adding that the essential services will continue in the district.

This comes two days after a "Janata curfew" was imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, from 8 pm today to 8 am on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana warned of an impending lockdown or stringent restrictions to tackle the resurgence. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that people should maintain self-discipline to avoid restrictions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh had on Tuesday said that a decision on imposing restrictions or lockdown in the financial capital will soon be taken by the local authorities.

"In a meeting on Monday, the chief minister [Uddhav Thackeray] instructed the municipal corporation and the collector to decide on the imposition of lockdown. It can be a night curfew, complete or partial lockdown. [Coronavirus] cases are on the rise in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Nightclubs are likely to be shut first," Aslam Shaikh added.

