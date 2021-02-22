Amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced new coronavirus guidelines including lockdowns and night curfew across various regions in the state. On Sunday, Maharashtra logged nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest jump in the last 3 months. Calling the coronavirus situation in the state 'serious', Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that lockdown would have to be reimposed if daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the next two weeks.

Take a look at the steps taken by the Maharashtra govt in view of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the state:

Week-long lockdown in Amravati from today

In wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amravati District of Maharashtra, the state government said on Sunday.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters.

Night curfew in Nashik from today

As coronavirus cases are surging across Maharashtra, Nashik authorities said night curfew would be enforced in the district between 11 pm to 5 am from Monday till further orders in view of the rise in COVID- 19 cases.

Outbreak protocols will be implemented strictly and those not wearing masks will be fined ₹1,000, while marriage functions, which seem to be a factor behind the spike, will require police permission and that too with just 100 in attendance, they said

Night curfew in Pune

All schools and colleges in the Pune district will remain closed till February 28, said Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner Pune division on Sunday.

"From 11 pm to 6 am no public movement will be allowed in the district except those involved in essential activities/work. Newspaper distributions, vegetable sellers those going to hospitals will be allowed. However unnecessary movement will be completely restricted during this period. We have taken this decision as an advance precaution,' said Rao.

Yavatmal lockdown

Yavatmal has ordered a 10-day lockdown starting from Thursday night. Schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes in the Yavatmal district will remain shut till 28 February. Fifty people will be allowed at weddings, Yavatmal collector DM Singh has said.

New guidelines for Mumbai

In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases.

1) Buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.

2) The number of marshals deployed across Mumbai will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with the aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

3) Around 300 marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks.

4) All asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier.

5) The number of tests will be increased in wards having a rising number of cases.

6) Use of the mask is mandatory in public places like social gatherings such as weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, etc.

7) Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory Institutional Quarantine. The municipal commissioner also said that there should be adequate availability of regular and oxygen beds at Jumbo covid centres.

8) MCGM teachers will be deployed at all buildings, offices, hospitals, etc. managed by MCGM with powers to take punitive action against those roaming without masks.

9) Roaming without a mask, a gathering of more than 50 people at a time or any such violation will lead to punitive action.

10) Action will also be taken against those found in playgrounds and parks without masks.

'Lockdown if cases keep rising for 8-15 days': Uddhav Thackeray

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

Maharashtra covid-19 tally

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total number of Covid cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.

