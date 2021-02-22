Amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced new coronavirus guidelines including lockdowns and night curfew across various regions in the state. On Sunday, Maharashtra logged nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest jump in the last 3 months. Calling the coronavirus situation in the state 'serious', Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that lockdown would have to be reimposed if daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the next two weeks.