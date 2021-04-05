As Maharashtra continues to see the highest daily new Covid-19 cases in the country, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has issued a new list of essential services on Monday.

While announcing the lockdown order, the Maharashtra government exempted essential, medical services and transportation.

The strict curbs, including a curfew from 8 pm till 7 am, and prohibitory orders during the daytime on weekdays came into force from today in the state.

The state government had on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to 30 April, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

1) The following may be considered as essential services:

Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products

All Cargo Services

Data Centers/ Cloud Service Providers/ IT services supporting critica infrastructure and services.

Government and Private Security Services

Fruit vendors

2) The following private organisations will be allowed to remain open on all weekdays only from between 7 am to 8 pm subject to all personnel attending office getting vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of Indian government and till vaccinated completely to carry negative RTPCR corona result certificate valid upto 15 days.

This rule will come into effect from 10 April, 2021. In absence of the requisite certificate, the offender will be fined an amount of ₹1000 will be levied.

SEBI and offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with SEBI.

RBI regulated entities and intermediaries including standalone primary dealers, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operators and financial market participants operating in RBI regulated markets.

All Non-Banking Financial Corporations

All Micro Finance Institutions

Offices of Advocates

Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products.

3) Persons arriving/ departing by Train/ Bus/ Flight during 8 pm to 7 am or on weekends may travel to the airport/ bus station/ Train Station or back home from the same on the basis of a valid ticket.

4) Industrial Workers travelling by private buses/ private vehicle may be allowed to travel on the basis of an identity card from 8 pm to 7 am and during weekends to attend his/ her shilt.

5) Places of worship are currently closed to the public entirely. Only pei personnel engaged in the service of the place of the workshop shall continue to perform their duties. In case of any wedding/ last rites to be held in the pace of worship, it may be allowed only for the said purpose subject to the adherence to all conditions as laid down with regard to weddings/ last rites as per Government Order dated April 4, 2021.

6) Any student requiring to physically attend an exam may be allowed to travel to the examination center/ back home after 8 PM or on weekends subject to carrying an valid hall ticket.

7) With regard to weddings that are scheduled to be held on weekends, the local disaster management authority to decide upon the same based on the local situation subject to adherence to all rules laid down for conduct of weddings as per Government Order dated April 4, 2021.

8) With regard to allowing domestic help/ drivers/ cooks to work past 8 pm and/ or on weekends, the local disaster management authority to decide upon the same based on the local situation.

