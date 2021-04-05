OPEN APP
Maharashtra lockdown rules: What's open and what's shut. Details here

The Maharashtra government has announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfews and weekend lockdowns, to curtail the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am.

On weekends, a complete lockdown (8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday) will be imposed. The restrictions will come into effect from 5 April.

However, essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed.

The curbs will also include a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day.

Let's take a look at what is open in the state:

1) Government offices and industrial units will operate will 50% capacity.

2) Only takeaway services at hotels, restaurants and roadside stalls will be allowed. Also, home delivery services are allowed during the day hours.

x) Autos, taxis and buses will run will 50% capacity.

4) Newspaper production distribution will be allowed as part of essential services.

5) Vegetable markets will function by maintaining social distancing norms.

6) There is no restriction on construction work.

7) Schools and colleges will remain open only for conducting Class X and Class XII examinations.

8) Films and serial shootings are allowed with Covid-19 protocols and RT-PCR tests from 10 April.

What will remain shut:

1) No religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind will be allowed.

2) All recreational places including shopping malls, theatres, bars, gyms, salons, spas, video parlours, clubs, swimming pools, water parks, sports complexes will remain shut.

3) For private offices, employees will have to work from home.

4) Schools, colleges and tuition classes will remain closed.

5) Theatres will be closed/


Click here to read the Mint ePaper

