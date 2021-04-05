Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra lockdown rules: What's open and what's shut. Details here

Maharashtra lockdown rules: What's open and what's shut. Details here

Premium
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board the outstation trains amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.
1 min read . 02:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am
  • On weekends, a complete lockdown will be imposed. The restrictions will come into effect from 5 April

The Maharashtra government has announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfews and weekend lockdowns, to curtail the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The Maharashtra government has announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfews and weekend lockdowns, to curtail the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On weekends, a complete lockdown (8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday) will be imposed. The restrictions will come into effect from 5 April.

However, essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed.

The curbs will also include a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day.

Let's take a look at what is open in the state:

1) Government offices and industrial units will operate will 50% capacity.

2) Only takeaway services at hotels, restaurants and roadside stalls will be allowed. Also, home delivery services are allowed during the day hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Chintan Vaishnav appointed as mission director of Atal Innovation Mission

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Premium

Delhi govt to launch micro containment zones in areas with 2-3 Covid cases soon: Satyendra Jain

2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
Premium

DRDO develops new advance technology to safeguard naval ships from missile attack

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
Premium

Indian Navy to participate in multi-lateral maritime exercise La Pérouse

1 min read . 02:30 PM IST

x) Autos, taxis and buses will run will 50% capacity.

4) Newspaper production distribution will be allowed as part of essential services.

5) Vegetable markets will function by maintaining social distancing norms.

6) There is no restriction on construction work.

7) Schools and colleges will remain open only for conducting Class X and Class XII examinations.

8) Films and serial shootings are allowed with Covid-19 protocols and RT-PCR tests from 10 April.

What will remain shut:

1) No religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind will be allowed.

2) All recreational places including shopping malls, theatres, bars, gyms, salons, spas, video parlours, clubs, swimming pools, water parks, sports complexes will remain shut.

3) For private offices, employees will have to work from home.

4) Schools, colleges and tuition classes will remain closed.

5) Theatres will be closed/

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.