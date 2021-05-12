Subscribe
Maharashtra: Lockdown should be extended to prepare for third Covid wave, says state minister

Maharashtra: Lockdown should be extended to prepare for third Covid wave, says state minister

Maharashtra: Passengers wait at a temperature checkpoint after arriving at Pune railway station during lockdown restrictions
1 min read . 07:43 PM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday suggested the state government should extend the lockdown to prepare for the third Covid-19 wave.

The textile minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet told ANI news agency, "I feel that lockdown should be extended so that we work on the infrastructure for the third wave, otherwise we know what is happening with those who did not follow (Covid-19 protocols)".

Besides, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also proposed to extend the lockdown in the state for 15 days in a cabinet meeting.

Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, has now started to witness a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases.

The union health ministry urged the country to replicate the Pune and Mumbai models to contain and manage the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, the initiatives taken by the Maharashtra state government and the municipal corporation aided the hospitalisation process and eliminated panic among citizens, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, MoHFW said.

According to Maharashtra minister Satej Patil, the state government made maximum use of technology to provide relief to people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patil said the state government made available portable oxygen containers, while state-run helplines are functioning 24/7 and several patients received help through social media platforms such as Twitter.

Ventilators, PPE kits among other equipment were manufactured speedily because of technology, the minister added

